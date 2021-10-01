-
Brian Stuard putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 10 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under; and Paul Barjon, Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Harold Varner III, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brian Stuard had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stuard's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Stuard hit his 78 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
