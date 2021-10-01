In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brian Gay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 104th at even par; Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hayden Buckley and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Gay's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Gay chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Gay's tee shot went 205 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Gay chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 4 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Gay hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Gay chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gay to 1 over for the round.