Brett Drewitt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Drewitt's his second shot went 145 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Drewitt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Drewitt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

Drewitt tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to even-par for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Drewitt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Drewitt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Drewitt to even for the round.