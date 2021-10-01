-
Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 95th at 2 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the par-5 11th, Brendon Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Todd to even for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
Todd hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
