Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Highlights
Brendan Steele drains 15-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brendan Steele makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Steele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Steele hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Steele chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Steele's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
