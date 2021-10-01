-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker spins wedge close and birdies at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 75th at 2 under; Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Nick Hardy is in 6th at 9 under.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Snedeker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Snedeker suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 1 over for the round.
