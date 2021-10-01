-
Brandon Wu shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Wu makes short birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Wu hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Wu's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu hit an approach shot from 150 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Wu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.
