Brandon Hagy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hagy finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, Brandon Hagy missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Brandon Hagy to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hagy had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Hagy hit his 251 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hagy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hagy's 95 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 591-yard par-5 12th hole, Hagy chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept Hagy at 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hagy had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 6 under for the round.