Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 123rd at 1 over; Cameron Young is in 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Van Pelt had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 152 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Van Pelt's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
