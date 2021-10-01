-
Bill Haas shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 86th at 3 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
Haas got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Haas's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Haas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Haas had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Haas's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
