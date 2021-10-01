Ben Kohles hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his round tied for 48th at 4 under; Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley is in 3rd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kohles hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kohles had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to even for the round.

At the par-5 third, Kohles chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kohles hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kohles hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Kohles suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kohles at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Kohles hit his 121 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kohles missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kohles to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 under for the round.