Austin Cook shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 10 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under; and Paul Barjon, Si Woo Kim, Nick Hardy, Dylan Frittelli, Harold Varner III, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cook's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Cook had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Cook at 3 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 under for the round.
