Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri's nice approach leads to birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 42nd at 4 under; Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hayden Buckley and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lahiri hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lahiri's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
