Andy Ogletree shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 01, 2021
Highlights
Andy Ogletree makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Andy Ogletree makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andy Ogletree hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ogletree finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Ogletree chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Ogletree hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ogletree to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Ogletree chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ogletree to 3 under for the round.
Ogletree got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ogletree to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Ogletree hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ogletree to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Ogletree's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 4 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Ogletree got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ogletree to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Ogletree's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 4 under for the round.
