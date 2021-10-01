-
Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 137th at 4 over; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 3rd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Putnam got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Putnam had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
