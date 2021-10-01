-
Andrew Novak shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Novak's holes eagle chip at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Novak makes eagle on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Novak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Novak hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Novak chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 4 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Novak hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 5 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 6 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Novak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 5 under for the round.
