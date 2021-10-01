-
Andrew Landry shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Landry hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a 273 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Landry chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Landry's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Landry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Landry got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Landry had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
