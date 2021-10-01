-
Alex Smalley delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the second at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Smalley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Smalley finished his round tied for 35th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Alex Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Smalley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Smalley at 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Smalley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 6 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Smalley missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Smalley to 6 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Smalley chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smalley to 8 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smalley had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 9 under for the round.
