-
-
Adam Svensson posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Adam Svensson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Svensson finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Adam Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Svensson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.
-
-