Adam Schenk shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Schenk's tee shot went 229 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Schenk hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Schenk's 160 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
