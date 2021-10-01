-
-
Adam Long putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 28th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hayden Buckley and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Adam Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Adam Long to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Long hit his 91 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Long hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Long's tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Long chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at 3 under for the round.
-
-