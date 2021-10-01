-
Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Hadwin makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Hadwin hit his 120 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Hadwin's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
