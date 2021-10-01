  • Aaron Wise shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala carded an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Sahith Theegala leads by one after eighteen at Sanderson Farms

