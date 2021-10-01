-
Aaron Wise shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Sahith Theegala leads by one after eighteen at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala carded an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 1st at 10 under with Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young; Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under; and Paul Barjon, Si Woo Kim, Nick Hardy, Dylan Frittelli, Harold Varner III, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Wise had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
At the 584-yard par-5 14th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wise to 3 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Wise chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.
