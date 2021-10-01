-
Aaron Rai comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Rai hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rai finished his round tied for 105th at even par; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Aaron Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.
Rai tee shot went 217 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rai to 1 over for the round.
Rai missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Rai hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Rai chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
