-
-
Zach Johnson putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Zach Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Zach Johnson his second shot went 41 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Johnson hit his 71 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Johnson's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Johnson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
-
-