Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Sahith Theegala and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 342 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Clark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Clark chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.
