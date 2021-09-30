-
William McGirt shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, William McGirt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, McGirt hit his 116 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, McGirt hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.
McGirt got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, McGirt's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, McGirt chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McGirt at 3 under for the round.
