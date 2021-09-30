-
Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris gets up-and-down for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Zalatoris's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Zalatoris had a 360-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Zalatoris's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
