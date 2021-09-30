Vincent Whaley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Whaley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Whaley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Whaley's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Whaley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Whaley's 98 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.