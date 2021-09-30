-
Tyler McCumber shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler McCumber hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, McCumber suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCumber at 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McCumber hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.
McCumber hit his tee shot 284 yards to the native area on the 418-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, McCumber hit his 130 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
