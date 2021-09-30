-
Tyler Duncan shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama, Nick Watney, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Duncan hit his 132 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Duncan's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
