Trey Mullinax shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 34th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Mullinax's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Mullinax's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Mullinax hit his 232 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.
