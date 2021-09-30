-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 120th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a 206 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge's tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
