-
-
Taylor Pendrith putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Taylor Pendrith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Taylor Pendrith hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Pendrith had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Pendrith's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith reached the green in 4 and rolled a 43-foot putt saving par. This put Pendrith at 1 under for the round.
-
-