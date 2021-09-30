Taylor Moore hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Taylor Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Moore's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Moore's 147 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.