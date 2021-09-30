-
Sungjae Im putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im's greenside bunker shot yields birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, and Patton Kizzire; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; and Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Sungjae Im's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Im's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
Im missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Im had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
