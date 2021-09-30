-
Sung Kang shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sung Kang hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Kang's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Kang sank his approach shot from 107 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 4 under for the round.
At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.
