-
-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Sahith Theegala leads by one after eighteen at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala carded an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-5 third, Jaeger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jaeger had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Jaeger's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.
Jaeger missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 4 under for the round.
-
-