In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; and Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Kim hit his 99 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a 216 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kim's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.