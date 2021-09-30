-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
-
Highlights
Si Woo Kim uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; and Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Kim hit his 99 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
After a 216 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kim's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.
-
-