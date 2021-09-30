-
Seung-Yul Noh shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 30, 2021
Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Noh finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Noh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Noh at 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Noh chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Noh had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.
