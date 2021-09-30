-
-
Seth Reeves shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
Seth Reeves hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his round tied for 44th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Reeves hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Reeves hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.
-
-