Sergio Garcia putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Sahith Theegala leads by one after eighteen at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala carded an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
Sergio Garcia hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garcia finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sergio Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
