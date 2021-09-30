-
Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 30, 2021
Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 120th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Straka's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Straka chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Straka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Straka had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
