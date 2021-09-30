In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Muñoz finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Sebastián Muñoz got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sebastián Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz's tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Muñoz's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.