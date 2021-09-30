-
Strong putting brings Seamus Power an even-par round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Seamus Power hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his round tied for 50th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Seamus Power's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Power hit his 136 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Power had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Power had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Power to even-par for the round.
