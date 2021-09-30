-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stallings's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Stallings hit his 249 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
