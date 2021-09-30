-
Scott Piercy shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 75th at 3 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin, and Andy Ogletree are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 591-yard par-5 third, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Piercy to even for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
Piercy his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.
