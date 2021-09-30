-
Scott Gutschewski shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Gutschewski hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his round tied for 69th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.
At the 591-yard par-5 third, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gutschewski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gutschewski had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.
