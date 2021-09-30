Sam Saunders hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his round tied for 123rd at 4 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Saunders's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Saunders chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Saunders to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Saunders missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Saunders to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Saunders had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Saunders to even for the round.

Saunders got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 1 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Saunders got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Saunders to 2 over for the round.

Saunders hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Saunders to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Saunders to 2 over for the round.

Saunders got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Saunders to 4 over for the round.