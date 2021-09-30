In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Ryder hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Sam Ryder got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Ryder chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ryder's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Ryder hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Ryder got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 2 under for the round.